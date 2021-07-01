Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 814 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $210.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

