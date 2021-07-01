Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.