Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $252.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.23. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

