Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MPW stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

