Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RPM International by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

