Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

