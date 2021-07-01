Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.