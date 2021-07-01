Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

