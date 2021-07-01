Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

