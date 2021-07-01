Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,479 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IDACORP by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

