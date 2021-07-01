Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 46,246 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

