Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.