Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,879 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

