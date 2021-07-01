Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $639.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.40 million and the highest is $645.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

