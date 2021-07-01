Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,284 shares.The stock last traded at $28.77 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.