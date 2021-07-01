Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $4,821.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00708233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.02 or 0.07766364 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,512,163,673,410 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

