GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 174,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.56 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

