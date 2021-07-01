Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on the stock.

GHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price for the company.

LON GHE opened at GBX 931 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £305.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 886.50. Gresham House has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

