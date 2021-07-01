GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GreenShift stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 21,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
About GreenShift
