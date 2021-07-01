GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

GP stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million and a P/E ratio of -85.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

