Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.16

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 8141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.