Grant Pickering Sells 13,863 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,161.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

