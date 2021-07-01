Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 242,744 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

