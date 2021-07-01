GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,288,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $11,836,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

