Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 350,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

