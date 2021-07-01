Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 637,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718,640. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

