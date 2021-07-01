Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,437. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97.

