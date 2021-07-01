Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,818 shares of company stock valued at $169,732,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

GOOG stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,508.77. 29,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,418.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

