GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,993,418.50 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00.

GMS stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.