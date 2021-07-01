Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00715249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.60 or 0.07862138 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

