Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 248,100 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,100 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,945. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

