Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,377. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.