Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 214,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,255,000. Airbnb accounts for about 2.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.90. 295,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

