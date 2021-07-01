Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $7.59 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNGU stock remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.