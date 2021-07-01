Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $21.14 Million in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,000. Tuya makes up approximately 1.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TUYA stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,680. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

