Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,108 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Acquisition were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

NYSE STIC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 4,293,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. Northern Star Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

