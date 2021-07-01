Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth about $20,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,048,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $506,000.

NASDAQ LDHAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

