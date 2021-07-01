Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,000. Oscar Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.28. 3,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

