Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.95 million to $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $6,281,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.