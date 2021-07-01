Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.25 ($109.71). 76,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of €91.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €80.40 ($94.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

