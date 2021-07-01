Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,079 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.