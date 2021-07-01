Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 160,470 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $47,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.