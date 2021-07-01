Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,349 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $50,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

