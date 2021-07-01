GeoCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,315.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. GeoCoin has a market cap of $744,801.60 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.00406644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.34 or 0.99994439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00033341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00054389 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

