Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

