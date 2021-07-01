General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 43,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,634. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

