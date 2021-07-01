Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $112,273.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00710914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.47 or 0.07629712 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

