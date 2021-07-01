Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,363,800 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the May 31st total of 3,490,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 132,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.