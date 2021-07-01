GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

