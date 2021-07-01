Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $242.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $243.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

